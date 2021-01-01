The Weeknd named Goodwill Ambassador for U.N. World Food Programme

The Weeknd has joined the United Nations' World Food Programme as a Goodwill Ambassador.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old Canadian officially became a spokesperson for the international non-government organisation.

The Weeknd's advocacy will focus on ending global hunger, a global issue that has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis," the Grammy Award winner said in a statement. "I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need."

The Weeknd joins a long line of celebrities who have worked with the organisation, including Kate Hudson and Michael Kors.

Earlier this year, the Blinding Lights hitmaker donated $1 million (£734,000) to the organisation's aid programme in Ethiopia, which has faced intense violence and wide-spread famine in the northern Tigray region.

"Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering," he concluded.