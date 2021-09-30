NEWS No Time To Die claims highest ever UK chart position for any Bond soundtrack Newsdesk Share with :





Multi-award-winning composer Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die today peaks at No 7 in the top 10 of the Official UK Album Charts making this the highest-charting soundtrack to date from the James Bond franchise and the highest-charting album for composer Hans Zimmer. Today also sees the album reach No.1 in the Official Classical Artists UK Album Charts.



The soundtrack features music from guitarist Johnny Marr and Billie Eilish whose electrifying title track No Time To Die, co-written with brother Finneas O’Connell, topped the Official UK Singles Chart in its first week of release last year. At 18 years old on release, Eilish is the youngest artist and the first female to take a Bond theme to the top of the Official UK Singles Chart. The track also boasts the biggest opening week for a Bond theme ever.



Of this record-breaking news, Zimmer says: “It's incredible to think that we effectively launched this album at the Brits in 2019! It feels fantastic that the movie and its music are finally receiving such a rapturous and record-breaking reception. If you're going to make chart history, you might as well do it with James Bond! I'm delighted”



Chief Executive of Official Charts Company, Martin Talbot comments: “The triumphant return of Bond, James Bond, this autumn has been a huge fillip for the nation post-lockdown and the incredible success of the soundtrack album has emphasised quite how much we love a Bond score. The involvement this time of Billie Eilish and Johnny Marr alongside Hans Zimmer has broadened the audience for this OST more than ever before. We have had to wait, but it was certainly well worth waiting for.”



Decca Records Co-Managing Directors Laura Monks & Tom Lewis add: “We are thrilled to simultaneously make chart history for James Bond and Hans Zimmer, both legends in their own right. We couldn't be prouder of the whole Decca team and of the increasingly strong bond (sorry!) that we have built with our partners at EON and MGM.”



No Time To Die had its theatrical release on 30th September 2021 in the UK through Universal Pictures International and has smashed UK box office records with the highest opening UK weekend takings of any James Bond film. Beating Skyfall and Spectre, which sit at numbers two and three in the all-time UK box office chart.



No Time To Die from EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM), is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig in his fifth appearance as James Bond. Craig is joined by Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, and Christoph Waltz, who reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas joining the cast.



Today also marks the US theatrical release through MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.