NEWS Ed Sheeran’s 'Shivers' makes it a fourth week at number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran’s Shivers claims a fourth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The song racked up another 6.7 million streams in the UK over the past seven days as it marks one month as the biggest song in the country, comfortably ahead of Elton John & Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) which holds at Number 2 for a third week.



CKay climbs one place to Number 3 with Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah), while Central Cee’s Obsessed With You also lifts one spot to Number 4. Rounding off the Top 5 is Glass Animals with Heat Waves, which rises three to a brand new peak and becomes the Oxford band’s first ever Top 5 hit.



Elsewhere in the Top 40, there are more new peaks for Becky Hill & Topic, up two with My Heart Goes (La Di Da) (15), Australian duo Shouse with Love Tonight (22), and Better Days by Dermot Kennedy (26).



Billie Eilish returns to the Official Singles Chart with her chart-topping Bond theme No Time To Die (32), following the long-awaited release of its namesake film last week.



Finally, two big viral hits enter the Top 40 for the very first time – Californian singer-songwriter Oliver Tree’s Life Goes On, which jumps seven to Number 34, and Alone With You by Arz, which climbs six to Number 36. Alone With You is teenage rapper Arz’s breakout track, and features a sample from Billie Eilish’s 2017 song Hostage.