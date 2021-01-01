The Script claim sixth UK Number 1 album

Congratulations to The Script, who land straight in at Number 1 on the Official UK Albums Chart with Tales From The Script – Greatest Hits.The Irish rockers’ best-of – which spans 13 years of chart success - lands at the top with 23,000 chart sales, 87% of which were physical sales.It’s the band’s sixth leader on the Official Chart, following The Script (2008), Science & Faith (2010), No Sound Without Silence (2014), Freedom Child (2017) and Sunsets & Full Moons (2019). View The Script’s Official Chart history in full here.When it comes to acts with as many chart-topping albums, The Script are in good company. Arctic Monkeys, Genesis, Pink Floyd, Kings Of Leon, Radiohead, Blur and Muse all have six Number 1 records to their name, see the acts with the most UK Number 1 albums.Celebrating the news, front man Danny O’Donoghue told OfficialCharts.com:“We couldn’t have done this without The Script family. Thank you so much - this really, really means a lot because this is for our greatest hits, it’s like a lifetime of work. Hopefully you’ll see us on the road soon.”Description automatically generated with medium confidenceThe Script’s Danny O’Donoghue with the band’s Official Number 1 Album Award for Tales From The Script – Greatest Hits (credit: OfficialCharts.com)Watch The Script’s Number 1 video message: https://youtu.be/LqHtoRfDnZUEmbed:Meanwhile, The Specials land at Number 2 with Protest Songs 1924-2012, the Ska-collective’s fifth UK Top 10 album, and Number 1 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart. At Number 3, Queen drummer Roger Taylor lands his first solo UK Top 10 and highest-peaking solo effort to date album with his sixth record Outsider.Elsewhere in the Top 10, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga enter in at Number 6 with their second collaborative covers album Love For Sale.Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack to the new James Bond film No Time To Die debuts at Number 7 – in doing so it becomes the highest charting Bond track in the franchise’s history. Its title track by Billie Eilish hit Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart last February with the biggest opening week for any Bond theme ever. Find out where every James Bond theme charted in the UK.Martin Talbot, chief executive, Official Charts Company comments:“The triumphant return of Bond, James Bond, this autumn has been a huge fillip for the nation post-lockdown and the incredible success of the soundtrack album has emphasised quite how much we love a Bond score. The involvement this time of Billie Eilish and Johnny Marr alongside Hans Zimmer has broadened the audience for this OST more than ever before. We have had to wait, but it was certainly well worth waiting for.”Rapper Potter Payper earns his second UK Top 10 album with Thanks For Waiting at Number 8 - the most-streamed new entry of the week - and following its vinyl release, Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) re-enters at Number 9.Outside the Top 10, Sugababes’ 20th anniversary re-release of debut album One Touch manages to outperform the Number 26 peak of the original, debuting at 18, while prog-rock group Yes are new at 20 with album The Quest. At 23, US rapper Meek Mill arrives with fifth album Expensive Pain, while Tottenham MC Headie One’s new mixtape Too Loyal For My Own Good lands at 26.Following the exciting news of her return next week, Adele’s 25 rebounds into the Top 40, zooming 28 places to Number 27.Finally, singer-songwriter Neil Young enters at Number 32 with a live recording of his Carnegie Hall 1970 show, while folk singer-songwriter Grace Petrie earns her first-ever UK chart entry as Connectivity debuts at Number 37.