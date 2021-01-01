NEWS Shaun Ryder: I’m diagnosed with ADHD. An amalgamation of 21 different problems, from Autism, the lot, you name it' Newsdesk Share with :





Shaun Ryder has spoken out to raise awareness after a late diagnosis of ADHD during a special guest appearance on The Chris Moyles’ Show on Radio X’s annual charity ‘Pubcast’ which raises funds for Radio X’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.



Shaun explained that he only discovered he had ADHD very recently, after spending years “thinking I was odd and f*cking stupid and mentally deranged because I couldn’t learn things like the alphabet”. He told Chris Moyles: “we really need to get on this, and that’s why I’m speaking out about this, because I don’t want my kids to go through what I went through. And they shouldn’t have to in f*cking 2021.” Please find content below if of interest.



SR: The thing is with me, that I discovered very recently - after thinking I was odd and f*cking stupid and mentally deranged because I couldn’t learn things like the alphabet and I could never… You know, education and learning’s all about remembering, and because I couldn’t remember what was taught in the classroom, I’d walk out the classroom and it was gone. And I just thought I was a f*cking thick . The thing is, I’m diagnosed with ADHD. And ADHD is an amalgamation of 21 different problems, from Autism, the lot, you name it.



Now, that really affects your education and it also affects your memory. So I can’t even now remember why I started off this conversation. It’s not through drugs, it really isn’t, right? It’s a condition that I have, it’s a condition through the ADHD and I’ve got the extremes of it.



I’ve got two daughters, one who’s 30 who was diagnosed as an adult and I’ve got my 13 year-old, and I have another daughter who’s not been diagnosed. But I went through a lot of sh*t at school as a kid, you know with learning and not getting educated and getting put in the naughty class, and basically a naughty kid. I was in Set 4 and Set 4 was the real dummy set. Like I said there’s all sorts of different elements of ADHD.



Someone once said to me – a teacher said to me “Ryder, stop chewing that and throw it in the bin” and then I would literally throw the thing in the bin. And that would be classed as naughty, disruptive behaviour because I’ve thrown the thing in the bin. If he said “put it in the bin” I’d have walked up and put it in the bin. I need clear instructions.



So what I’m trying to do now – in America it’s really good, you know, they’re really up there, but this country – we’ve got prisons full of kids with ADHD. Prisons full of them. And they’re going to carry on and carry on and carry on. And you know, even now, I had to take my daughter out of private education and put her in a comprehensive school because there’s more sh*t available to her to be looked after. And even that’s not good enough. It really isn’t. We really need to get on this, and that’s why I’m speaking out about this, because I don’t want my kids to go through what I went through. And they shouldn’t have to in f*cking 2021.



Shaun Ryder was speaking on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Pubcast in aid of Global's Make Some Noise.