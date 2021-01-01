Andy Cohen confirms Nicki Minaj will co-host The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion

Nicki Minaj is gearing up to make her Bravo debut.



In July, the 38-year-old expressed interest in hosting the season six reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and she later revealed on Twitter that usual host Andy Cohen had “gladly” agreed to “give up his seat" to have her present instead.



Now, Cohen has revealed that the two have taped the reunion special with The Real Housewives stars, which include Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.



"It's the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda," he wrote on Instagram below a photo of him and the Anaconda star.



On her account, Minaj shared behind-the-scenes photos of the two, "GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy #Moment4Life,”



Earlier this year, the rapper promised fans she would have some good questions for the cast members.



"Don't move! Everyone binge-watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty. My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny and epic, of course. And Barbz, plz don't send me a million comments about the album and doc chile just lemme have my moment (sic). We almost there. Promise. Not lying this time. Love you," she teased on her Instagram Stories at the time.