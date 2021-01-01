Adele and Rich Paul are 'very happy' together

Adele has gushed over her boyfriend Rich Paul in a candid new interview.

The Hello hitmaker and the sports agent, who represents the likes of LeBron James, were photographed looking friendly at a basketball game in July, and have since been spotted out and about together several times in recent months. Adele and Rich went Instagram official by sharing a photobooth photo from a wedding on social media last month, and in a new interview for the November 2021 issue of British Vogue, the star chatted about her new romance.

"Yes, we're together," she told the publication. "We're very happy."

Adele went on to insist it was her idea for them to go to basketball games together, and also revealed that she had first met her new beau through mutual friends several years ago.

And while Adele and Rich only recently went public with their relationship, she revealed that he makes her feel incredibly safe.

"I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild," the singer smiled in a separate chat with U.S. Vogue. "I'm a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don't want."

Adele filed for divorce from businessman Simon Konecki in September 2019 after three years of marriage, with the split finalised in March. The former couple shares eight-year-old son Angelo.