Adele candidly discusses divorce from Simon Konecki

Adele has candidly opened up about her divorce for the first time.

The Hello hitmaker began dating charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki in mid-2011, and welcomed their son Angelo the following year. But while Adele and Simon were believed to have secretly tied the knot in early 2017, they split two years later, with the divorce finalised in March.

Over the years, Adele has been fiercely protective of her personal life, but in a new interview for the November 2021 issue of U.S. Vogue, she spoke about the breakup and insisted the pair simply grew apart.

"I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me," the 33-year-old reflected. "I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."

Adele went on to confirm that Simon lives in her neighbourhood, with the former couple sharing custody of Angelo.

And while the transition has gone relatively smoothly, the singer noted that there have been difficult moments for the eight-year-old, and she had a particularly heartbreaking chat with her little boy around 18 months ago.

"He said to my face, 'Can you see me?' And I was like, 'Uh, yeah.' And he was like, 'Cause I can't see you.' Well, my whole life fell apart in that moment. He knew I wasn't there," she recalled, adding that was the moment she decided to begin having more open conversations with her son. "That's when I started sharing with him."