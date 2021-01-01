Coldplay announce intergalactic pop-up to celebrate Music of the Spheres

Coldplay have announced an immersive "audio-visual experience" with Amazon Music for fans to celebrate the release of their hotly-awaited new album, 'Music of the Spheres'.



Chris Martin and co have announced the two-day event in Shoreditch, London, this October 15 and 16, and invited fans to "step inside 'The Atmospheres' - an intergalactic audio-visual experience."



A press release states that: "Inside the custom-built installation, fans will be transported to The Spheres - the distant solar system that plays host to the band's latest album, where each of the twelve tracks is twinned with a different planet.



"'The Atmospheres' will bring those planets to major cities, including London, New York City, Tokyo, and Berlin, recreating the alien worlds at the heart of the album.



"Immersed in out-of-this-world visuals, fans can create their own alien language messages, snap selfies in the augmented reality photobooth, and even help to power the experience through bespoke kinetic walkways. The experience will be soundtracked by album highlight, 'People of the Pride', mixed in Dolby Atmos, and accompanied by exclusive 360 visuals."



Fans around the world, including in New York, Tokyo, and Berlin will also get to experience the free entry event.



Coldplay said of the activation: "We're excited to partner with Amazon Music to bring Music of the Spheres to life. The Atmospheres will take fans on a trip through The Spheres and into the heart of the album."



'The Atmospheres' will take place at Principal Place in London between 10am and 8pm BST on Friday, 15 October and from 9am until 7pm on Saturday, 16 October. Tickets are free and pre-booking is advised.



To pre-book tickets to 'The Atmospheres', head to www.coldplayspheres.com from Friday, 8 October to book a slot.



'Music of the Spheres' is released on October 15.