Coldplay unveil 'The Atmospheres' a two-day immersive event in London





This Friday, to celebrate the release of their latest album, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay and Amazon Music will unveil an exclusive, two-day event in the heart of Shoreditch, inviting fans to step inside “The Atmospheres” - an intergalactic audio-visual experience.



Inside the custom-built installation, fans will be transported to The Spheres - the distant solar system that plays host to the band’s latest album, where each of the twelve tracks is twinned with a different planet.



“The Atmospheres” will bring those planets to major cities, including London, New York City, Tokyo, and Berlin, recreating the alien worlds at the heart of the album.



Immersed in out-of-this-world visuals, fans can create their own alien language messages, snap selfies in the augmented reality photobooth, and even help to power the experience through bespoke kinetic walkways. The experience will be soundtracked by album highlight, “People of the Pride,” mixed in Dolby Atmos, and accompanied by exclusive 360 visuals.



The two-day pop-up event, running from Friday, 15 October through Saturday, 16 October in London, New York, Tokyo, and Berlin will be a must-visit for fans who want to experience Coldplay’s latest release in the most immersive way possible.



Coldplay said of the activation: “We're excited to partner with Amazon Music to bring Music of the Spheres to life. The Atmospheres will take fans on a trip through The Spheres and into the heart of the album.”



“The Atmospheres” will take place at Principal Place in London between 10:00 and 20:00 on Friday, 15 October and from 09:00 until 19:00 on Saturday, 16 October. Tickets are free and pre-booking is advised. To pre-book tickets to “The Atmospheres,” head to www.coldplayspheres.com from Friday, 8 October to book a slot.