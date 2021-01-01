NEWS Courtney Pine CBE to receive The Gold Award at Jazz FM Awards 2021 Newsdesk Share with :





It is announced today that legendary British saxophonist Courtney Pine is to receive the prestigious Gold Award at this year’s Jazz FM Awards with PPL and PRS for Music. Pine, one of the most celebrated UK jazz musicians of all time whose glittering three-decade career has included being awarded both an OBE and CBE for services to music, will collect the award in-person at the ceremony at Under the Bridge in West London on Thursday October 28th.



Pine will join a long list of illustrious artists to have received one of Jazz FM’s Special Awards including some of the true greats of the genre such as Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Dame Cleo Laine, George Benson, Pat Metheny, Georgie Fame and Ahmad Jamal.



Courtney Pine said “I would sincerely like to thank all the hard-working members of Jazz FM for recognising me in this way. An award of this stature to someone like me is amazing, I never thought that I would be acknowledged for trying to perform jazz in the United Kingdom in this way. I am deeply honoured and truly realise the significance of a youth from North West London being given this Gold Award during these times. UK stand tall.”



The Gold Award will be presented to Pine on the night by the Jazz FM Awards headline sponsors PPL and PRS for Music.



This year’s Jazz FM Awards ceremony will be hosted by Jazz FM presenter Anne Frankenstein and British jazz saxophonist Soweto Kinch and nominees include star saxophonist Nubya Garcia, chart-topping singer Celeste, London soul collective SAULT, US pianist and singer Jon Batiste, fast-rising trumpeter Emma-Jean Thackray, producer and DJ Floating Points with the London Symphony Orchestra and Pharoah Sanders, neo-soul singer-songwriter Ego Ella May, revered British-Italian singer Georgia Mancio, and the legendary alto saxophonist Gary Bartz.



JAZZ FM AWARDS 2021 with PPL and PRS for Music: NOMINEES



BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR

Eric Bibb

Marcus Bonfanti

Ruthie Foster



BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

Jas Kayser

Nathaniel Cross

Secret Night Gang



THE DIGITAL AWARD sponsored by Raisin UK

Bandcamp Fridays

jazz re:freshed

Kansas Smitty’s



THE INNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Mishcon de Reya

Blue Note Re:imagined

EFG London Jazz Festival

SAULT



INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Amanda Whiting

Daniel Casimir

Ed 'Tenderlonious' Cawthorne



INTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Travelzoo

Christian McBride

Gary Bartz

Maria Schneider



SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR

Ego Ella May

Jon Batiste

Omar



VOCALIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Hampstead Jazz Club Presents

Celeste

Ego Ella May

Georgia Mancio



PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Fergus McCreadie: Cairn

Floating Points, London Symphony Orchestra, and Pharoah Sanders: Promises

Jon Batiste: WE ARE

Matthew Halsall: Salute To The Sun

Nubya Garcia: SOURCE

SAULT: UNTITLED (Black Is)



UK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR

Archipelago

Emma-Jean Thackray

Fergus McCreadie



GIFTED AWARD CATEGORIES



GOLD AWARD

Courtney Pine



IMPACT AWARD

TBA



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

TBA



The Jazz FM Awards 2021 is made possible with the support of PPL and PRS for Music, Mishcon De Reya, Travelzoo, Raisin UK, Hampstead Jazz Club Presents, Sky VIP, Denbies, David Arnold Music and Yamaha.



Launching this year on the Jazz FM Premium app is a Jazz FM Awards channel that celebrates the rich history of the Awards with non-stop, ad break free music from winners and nominees. Jazz FM Premium launched earlier this year and offers its subscribers 20 exclusive Jazz FM stations along with a host of additional content.