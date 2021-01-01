Dolly Parton reveals she has a crush on Jimmy Fallon

Dolly Parton has got a soft spot for late-night talk show hosts.



The 75-year-old singer was asked about her celebrity crushes during an interview with W Magazine, and after some thought, she gushed about The Tonight Show host.



"Well, I have a crush on Jimmy Fallon," the 9 to 5 hitmaker laughed. "But I'm big now, I can't excuse myself on that!"



Parton said that she thinks the Saturday Night Live alum is "precious" and "so funny", adding, "We get along so good. Sometimes you never know when you're gonna connect with."



The legendary songwriter explained that she always had "good luck" with late-night hosts, saying that she has had nice relationships with former Tonight Show hosts David Letterman and Johnny Carson.



"I guess there's something about the late-night people that kinda hits my fancy and I hit theirs somehow," Parton mused. "I guess it's 'cause you feel like you can be more free late at night. You don't have to worry about what you say."



Parton has been married to her husband Carl Dean since 1966, a decision she recalled people in the music industry warning her against, saying it would "ruin her career". The two do not have any children, and Dean largely avoids the spotlight.