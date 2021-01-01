KISS expect to complete End of the Road World Tour in 2023

KISS expect their 'End of the Road' farewell tour to conclude in 2023.



The final jaunt across the globe, which began back in January 2019, has faced many delays over the past two years.



More recently, the 'Crazy Crazy Nights' hitmakers pulled out of a gig in Pennsylvania after Paul Stanley fell ill with COVID-19 and Gene Simmons later tested positive, so they postponed further shows in order for the group to self isolate.



However, the face-melting rock legends have since resumed touring.



And speaking in a new interview, the group's co-founder, Paul, said he firmly believes they will be fully retired from touring as of early 2023 and will bring their live career to a "full circle" with their last concert in New York, where they formed in 1973.



Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock, the 69-year-old guitar legend and co-frontman said: “I believe strongly by the beginning of 2023 we will be finished.



“It seems only natural to be in New York. That is where the band started, and that was really the background for the band getting together and writing these songs and played loft parties and played clubs starting with an audience of probably 10 people. It seems we should go full circle.”



The musician insisted KISS - also comprising Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer - ?bowing out of concerts has nothing to do with "tensions" among the "personalities in the band", but they simply struggle with the physical aspect of touring



He added: “The fact is that, physically, it’s incredibly demanding to do what we do.



“Look, we played [recently] in Austin, an outdoor show, 100 per cent humidity. We’re running around for two-plus hours, not only with guitars, but I’ve got 30-plus pounds of gear on. There’s a point where you go, ‘You know what? This is more challenge than I want.’ And I only want to do it as long as I can do it smiling.



“There’s really no thought about changing our minds. It has nothing to do with personalities in the band or tensions or a difference of opinion or musicality. It’s purely practical. You can play beat the clock, but ultimately the clock wins.”