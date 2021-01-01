Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dominate BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were the big winners at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night.

The rappers shared the awards for Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, and Best Collaboration for their controversial chart-topping single WAP.

The Bodak Yellow star, who was not present at the ceremony, thanked BET for the wins on Twitter, writing, "Thank you so much BET! shouts out to @theestallion, we had a great year and it's gonna be even better next year!"

Megan reshared Cardi's message and further teased another collaboration between the pair by tweeting, "Thank you BET and thank you for having me (heart emojis) can't wait to do it again (sticking out tongue emoji)."

Tyler, the Creator was another triple winner, taking home the inaugural Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award plus accolades for Best Live Performer and Hip Hop Album of the Year for Call Me If You Get Lost.

Elsewhere, JAY-Z won two awards - Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Impact Track - for his Nipsey Hussle collaboration What It Feels Like; Lil Baby was named Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Best Duo/Group with Lil Durk, and Missy Elliott was named Video Director of the Year for City Girls' promo Twerkulator.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year - Lil Baby

Hip Hop Album of the Year - Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost

Song of the Year - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, WAP

Best Hip Hop Video - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, WAP

Best Collaboration - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, WAP

Best Duo/Group - Lil Baby and Lil Durk

Best Live Performer - Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year - J. Cole

Video Director of the Year - Missy Elliott

Producer of the Year - Hit-Boy

Best New Hip Hop Artist - Yung Bleu

Hustler of the Year - Saweetie

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse - JAY-Z, What It Feels Like (Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z)

Impact Track - Nipsey Hussle and JAY-Z, What It Feels Like

Best International Flow - Little Simz

I Am Hip Hop Award - Nelly

Cultural Influence Award - Tyler, the Creator