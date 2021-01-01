Liam Gallagher's 'battered' tambourine heading to auction

Liam Gallagher's "battered" tambourine and football shirts worn by Oasis members are set to be auctioned.

The 'Some Might Say' group's former frontman played by the instrument while recording their seminal 1995 album ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory', and it's expected to fetch between £300-£500 at Hansons Auctioneers’ Music Memorabilia Auction on November 2.

Producer-and-engineer Nick Brine saved the percussion instrument from being discarded after the 49-year-old rock legend finished using it during the album sessions.

Nick, who engineered the iconic LP - which includes Oasis classics such as 'Don't Look Back in Anger', and 'Roll with It', 'Wonderwall', and 'Champagne Supernova' - said: “The tambourine was used during the recording of ‘What’s The Story Morning Glory'.

“It was pretty battered by the end of the session and was going to be thrown away. But I claimed it."

The tambourine is steeped in history, as it has since been used by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The Verve, and Kasabian.

The studio wizard added: “It’s been used on many recordings since by bands such as Teenage Fanclub, The Darkness, Kasabian, Arctic Monkeys, Seasick Steve, Steve Harley, Supergrass and The Verve.”

The auction will also see a magenta limited-edition Adidas soccer shirt, which ex-guitarist and Liam's estranged sibling, Noel, 54, wore for a charity football match back in 1996, go under the hammer.

It features the Oasis logo and the Bolt Makers Arms FC badge and is emblazoned with ‘N. Gallagher’ above the number 7.

The shirt is estimated to go for between £1,000 to £1,500.

What's more, there is also a top worn by guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, with a guide price of £800 to £1,000

Hansons' music memorabilia expert, Josh McCarthy, commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to bring these rock treasures to auction. They are iconic objects from iconic musicians who remind us that Britain is a melting pot of immense talent.

“Thanks to Nick, the provenance is second to none and I am expecting worldwide interest in these lots. They deserve to do well. It’s an opportunity to own a slice of British rock history.”