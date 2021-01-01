Jools Holland announces star-studded LP featuring Tom Jones and David Gilmour

Herbie Hancock, David Gilmour, and Sir Tom Jones are featured on Jools Holland's upcoming album, 'PIANOLA. PIANO & FRIENDS'.



The 63-year-old bandleader-and-pianist is joined by his iconic musician friends on the upcoming collection in homage to the piano.



Released on November 19, the extensive LP is produced by Ivor Novello-winning multi-instrumentalist Nitin Sawhney.



The 'Later... with Jools Holland' host said: "I'm humbled to have made this record with the greatest instrumental and vocal artists of our day. And so grateful to my lifelong friend the piano for making it possible."



Nitin added: "It was such an honour and privilege to be asked by Jools to come on board as a producer for his new album 'PIANOLA.PIANO & FRIENDS'. Jools and I have met many times over the years whether through jamming together on 'Later' and for his radio show, for the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall or via mutual friends. We share a common love for the piano and the rich variety of sounds, possibilities and artistry that can be reached by the frequencies and vibrations of its keys and strings. Watching Jools' thought processes and total commitment to his art has been particularly poignant during this crazy lock down period. We were constantly looking for new ways in which we could continue to optimise Jools' collaborations via the use of working with technologies and traditions both new and old. It has been a joy from start to finish and I feel the sonic journey of the album perfectly encapsulates the pleasure we took in its creation."



Trombone Shorty and Jools' Rhythm & Blues Orchestra kick things off with 'Morris Dance', music legend Sir Tom gives a soul-stirring rendition of 'Forgive Me', backed by the London Contemporary Voices choir and the orchestra, while former Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour strums away on 'Blues For The End Of Time'.



Elsewhere, jazz maestro Herbie features on 'St Louis Blues' along with Mercury Prize-nominee Moses Boyd



Piano legend Lang Lang tinkles the ivories on 'Love Letter to Groningen', and jazz fusion star Gregory Porter puts his spin on 'Mona Lisa'.



Rick Wakeman, Jamie Cullum, YolanDa Brown and Jools' regular collaborator Ruby Turner also feature.







The track-listing for the CD is:







1. Instructions*



2. Jools Holland 'Morris Dance' feat. Trombone Shorty and The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra*



3. Booker T. 'Rockin' Lock-in' feat. George Latham*



4. Tom Jones 'Forgive Me' feat. London Contemporary Voices and The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra*



5. David Gilmour 'Blues For The End Of Time' feat. sonic space design by Dhani Harrison*



6. Jools Holland 'Hard Times' feat. David Sanborn and The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra



7. YolanDa Brown 'Surfin' feat. Moses Boyd and The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra Horn Section



8. Lang Lang 'Love Letter To Groningen'



9. Herbie Hancock 'St. Louis Blues' feat. Moses Boyd



10. Gregory Porter 'Mona Lisa'



11. Joe Bonamassa 'Requiem' feat. Gilson Lavis and Pino Palladino



12. Dr. John 'Boogie Woogie Twins' feat. Omar Hakim and Marcus Miller



12. Jools Holland 'Prelude No 1 in C Major' feat. The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra



14. Jamie Cullum 'Ghost In The Piano



15. Ayanna Witter-Johnson 'To Whom It May Concern'



16. Jools Holland 'Etude 53'*



17. Mousse T. 'Do The Boogie' feat. The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra Horn Section



18. Moses Boyd 'Abide With Me'



19. Rick Wakeman 'Rockin' The Boogie' feat. The Rhythm & Blues Orchestra



20. Nitin Sawhney 'Worst Man In London' feat. Anna Phoebe and London Contemporary Voices



21. Ruby Turner 'The Piano feat. Nan's pianola*







*Written by Jools Holland







