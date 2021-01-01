Britney Spears calls out family's behaviour during conservatorship

Britney Spears is speaking out about her family's role in her conservatorship.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old pop star posted a photo to Instagram of person swimming down toward a woman lying on a mattress. In the caption, she mused about how the image spoke to her.

"This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry ... she's saving her divine feminine sister !!!!" Britney began. "I suggest if you have a friend that's been in a house that feels really small for four months ... no car ... no phone ... no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off ... I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!"

She continued, "If you're like my family who says things like 'sorry, you're in a conservatorship' ... probably thinking you're different so they can f**k with you !!!!"

The post echoes previous statements the Stronger hitmaker has made about the conditions she has allegedly lived through for the past 13 years of the conservatorship. In June, the mother of two alleged during a bombshell court testimony that the way her family has treated her constitutes "abuse". Her father Jamie Spears has denied any wrongdoing.

Britney ended her post by thanking her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, "Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life !!!!"

Fans speculated in the comments about if the singer was pointing to a specific family member.

Last week, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie as conservator of Britney's estate, replacing him with temporary conservator John Zabel. In closing arguments, Rosengart indicated that her next court hearing, scheduled for 12 November, will discuss terminating the conservatorship altogether, once an investigation into Jamie's conduct is complete.