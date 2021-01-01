Kacey Musgraves confirms she performed nude on Saturday Night Live

A representative for Kacey Musgraves has confirmed she was nude during her Saturday Night Live performance.

During a performance of her song Justified, the country singer left fans speculating as to whether she was really naked behind her guitar. The singer performed the track perched on a stool, revealing only her naked shoulders, legs, and a pair of cowboy boots.

"She was nude," the country singer's publicist told Variety. "Precautions were taken, and this was the first time it's happened on the show."

A fan on Reddit who attended the show confirmed that audience members didn't see the Follow Your Arrow hitmaker nude, saying she was covered by a "removable wall" before and after the performance.

"Was at the live. Pretty sure she was actually naked. I was on the audience side closest to her," the fan began. "Right before her first song, they set up a moveable wall, blocking the audience from seeing her. After the song, they moved it back to cover her again and covered her with some sort of towel/robe. She was super chill, kinda walked off stage in the towel and waved. But yeah, seemed pretty legit."

Musgraves later revealed that her stripped-down performance was a homage to the 1994 classic movie Forrest Gump, tweeting out a photo from the film where Robin Wright's character Jenny plays the guitar naked on a stool in front of a crowd.