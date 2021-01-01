NEWS Dave Grohl: 'Kurt was really sweet, kind of shy, a little reserved and could be sort of quiet' Newsdesk Share with :





Absolute Radio Breakfast Presenter Dave Berry was joined by Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl on the show to chat all about his new book The Storyteller: Tales of life and music as well as a look back on 30 years of ‘Nevermind.’



“It feels like lifetimes ago, I feel like I've lived a few lifetimes since then.” said the singer who shot to fame alongside Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic as part of Nirvana. “I don’t necessarily feel any different than I did then. I was 22 when that record came out. And you know I feel 22 until I look in the mirror and then I go ‘oh I am not 22 anymore’”



Talking about what it is like to have been part of a band that is such a big part of popular culture now, Dave said “To me Nirvana really was three people, with some instruments that made a big noise. And we drove around in vans, and we played in clubs, and we did things like that and then it became something else. So, I look at Nirvana much differently than someone else might, but it's become such a big part of popular culture so everywhere I go I see it.”



Whilst chatting on Absolute Radio to Dave Berry, the musician, who is often described as ‘the nicest man in rock’ admitted that he used to struggle listening to Nirvana but more recently he has been experiencing it again with his kids.



“There was a long time when a song would come on and I would just turn it off. I don’t want to hear that. It would bring back lots of difficult memories but now I'll be driving with my kids in the car now and a Nirvana song will come on and they will start singing it and they know the words, and we don’t listen to it at home but somehow it's become a part of their lives now and its cool.” said Dave.



He also recalled ‘a really beautiful moment’ when ‘Come As You Are’ came on the radio whilst driving with his 12-year-old daughter Harper. “She said ‘dad, how old were you when you were in this band’, I said, ‘well I was probably 21 or 22 when we recorded it’ and then she said, ‘what was Kurt like’. I said, ‘he was really sweet, you know he was kind of shy, a little reserved and could be sort of quiet’. She said, ‘was he shy to people he didn’t know or to people he did know’, and I said, ‘well a little bit of both’. She said, ‘wow that’s really interesting that someone that could be so shy could write these songs and stand in front of hundreds of thousands of people and sing them’, and I thought what a beautiful insight for a 12-year-old.... she was asking me about my life then because she wanted to understand it through the music.”



