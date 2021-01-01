Adele to release new single this month

Adele has confirmed she will release a new single this month.

The British singer took to social media on Tuesday to announce that her upcoming song will be called Easy On Me and is to be unveiled on 15 October.

In the accompanying black-and-white clip, which appears to be a teaser for the music video, Adele is seen listening to a cassette tape in a car, driving along on a road, and gazing at herself in the rear-view mirror.

She didn't share any further details.

However, the post quickly racked up more than seven million views on Instagram, with her devoted fans thrilled with the news.

"Me after 20 seconds: This is the best song I've ever heard," joked one follower, while actress Beanie Feldstein wrote, "CHILLS CRYING CHILLS," and Donatella Versace posted, "Can't wait!"

Fans have been begging Adele for new music ever since she released her third studio album, 25, in 2015.

And it appears her fourth record isn't too far away, as earlier this week, multiple projections and billboards of the number "30" started appearing around the world on major monuments, including Buckingham Palace, the Eiffel Tower, and Empire State Building, fuelling speculation that the album is to be titled 30.