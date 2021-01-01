Dave Grohl reacts to Nevermind album cover lawsuit

Dave Grohl has broken his silence about the lawsuit that was recently filed against him and his Nirvana bandmates by the baby on the cover of their album Nevermind.

Spencer Elden, now 30, appeared on the iconic 1991 album cover as a four-month-old baby swimming in a pool towards a dollar bill dangling from a fishhook. In August, he filed a lawsuit alleging that the image - which exposed his genitalia - constituted child pornography. He is seeking at least $150,000 (£109,000) each from more than a dozen defendants including surviving Nirvana stars Grohl and Krist Novoselic and representatives for Kurt Cobain's estate.

When asked about the legal action during an interview with The Sunday Times, the Foo Fighters frontman said, "I think that there's much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things. And, fortunately, I don't have to do the paperwork."

When the lawsuit was filed, Maggie Mabie, one of Elden's attorneys, told The Associated Press her client wants the album artwork to be altered on any re-releases of Nevermind, adding, "He wants for the entire world not to see his genitals."

The 30th anniversary reissue was announced last month and the promotional imagery shows that the original artwork of Elden as a baby is still being used. It is being released on 12 November.

However, Grohl hinted to The Sunday Times that the cover art could change in the future.

"I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we'll see what happens. We'll let you know. I'm sure we'll come up with something good," he said.