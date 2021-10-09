Peter Frampton and Mollie Marriott feature on 'Dear John' Lennon charity single

The stars of the third annual 'Dear John' concert for War Child UK have released their official anthem in tribute to the legacy of John Lennon.



Last year, the likes of KT Tunstall, former Genesis star Peter Gabriel, John Ilsley of Dire Straits and Graham Gouldman of 10cc took part in a virtual tribute to raise funds for the non-profit organisation - which supports young people in war-torn countries - in honour of the late Beatles legend's 80th birthday.



And this Saturday (09.10.21), huge names including Martin Freeman, Matt Lucas, Jack Savoretti, Fearne Cotton, Peter Frampton, Matt Sorum (Guns 'n' Roses, Velvet Revolver), Irvine Welsh ('Trainspotting'), fashion designer Pam Hogg, Judie Tzuke, and many more, will appear at the live-streamed event.



Ahead of the star-studded concert airing globally, 'Dear John' - which is penned by founder Sepp Osley of the band Blurred Vision and his brother Sohl Osley - has been released featuring the daughter of former Small Faces rocker Steve Marriott, Mollie Marriott, and legendary musician Peter Frampton, who has worked with Sir Ringo Starr and David Bowie.



Peter said: "I couldn't be more thrilled and honoured to have been a part of the Dear John track. Finally, Mollie, Sepp and I got to work together and it's something so special. I'm so happy I could be with you on video during the Dear John concert. Happy Birthday John Lennon!"



Mollie commented: "It is a great honour to work on this single alongside Blurred Vision. To finally get to work with Peter after all these many years, is a real joy and the greatest thing is, we are all on the same path, to bring peace and love to this troubled world."



Beatles drummer Ringo and Earl Slick, Lennon's former guitarist, have given the event their seal of approval, with the latter set to appear at the concert.



Sepp added: "Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the success that this humble event conjured in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. It all began with a simple concept of celebrating the legacy that John Lennon left behind. A legacy of peace and unity and love on a global scale, and now to be able to perform these timeless songs with so many heroes and contemporaries of the music world, while raising money for this incredible charity at such a crucial time, is something I could never have conceived or believed when I began my tumultuous journey on this planet."



All donations and net proceeds raised from the show will go directly to the War Child charity.



The original video for 'Dear John' was created by Sepp and co as a tribute to the late great protestor of peace, Lennon - who was shot and killed by a fan in New York City in 1980 - in 2015.



Tickets are on sale now from BlurredVision.Veeps.com.



Watch the new video for 'Dear John' here: youtu.be/ABvGUWiteKY