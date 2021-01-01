Nick Cannon wants to remain celibate until 2022

Nick Cannon is planning to remain celibate until next year.

Following the advice of his therapist, the 40-year-old host recently revealed he is abstaining from sex after welcoming four children with three different women over the course of a year.

"I told you, man, I'm celibate right now," the former Wild N' Out star said during an interview with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. for Drink Champs. "I'm going to see if I could make it to 2022."

After the remarks, both hosts suggested Cannon was "not really" celibate, which he quickly shut down.

"Nah y'all said I ain't really. I'm saying I'm going in," he explained.

The host welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa in mid-June. That same month, he welcomed his son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. The three children came six months after Cannon's ex-girlfriend Britney Bell gave birth to daughter Powerful Queen. The pair also shares a four-year-old son named Golden.

In addition, Cannon is father to 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Mariah Carey. They divorced in 2014 after six years of marriage.

During an interview with Power 106 in July, Cannon said that the pregnancies were all planned. And last month, he told Entertainment Tonight about how his upbringing informed his decision to have a big family.

"I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family," the comedian explained. "I want a big family too, the Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive."