Britney Spears thanks Free Britney movement for conservatorship win

Britney Spears has thanked her fans as she gets closer to ending her 13-year conservatorship.

On Monday, the 39-year-old pop star addressed the Free Britney movement on Instagram - nearly a week after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate.

"#FreeBritney movement ... I have no words ... because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship ... my life is now in that direction !!!!!" the singer wrote below a video of herself posing to Kanye West's Fade.

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it ... I feel your hearts and you feel mine ... that much I know is true !!!!!" Britney continued with a heart.

Her fiancé, Sam Asghari, joked with fans in the comments, writing, "From a scale of 0-Britney how free are you?"

Earlier in the day, the Gimme More hitmaker asked fans where they think she and the actor should tie the knot, floating a few location ideas - Italy, Greece, Australia, or New York City.

Last week, Judge Brenda Penny made the ruling to suspend Jamie, citing concerns that the arrangement was no longer helpful to the pop star. A temporary conservator, accountant John Zabel, who was chosen by Britney's legal team, will take Jamie's role of managing her $60 million (£44.6 million) estate.

The singer later revealed she was on vacation during the court hearing, saying she was having "the time of her life" in French Polynesia. While she was celebrating the victory, she said that she still "has a lot of healing to do" but is thankful she has "a good support system" to get through it.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, indicated that her next court hearing, scheduled for 12 November, will discuss terminating the conservatorship altogether, once an investigation into Jamie's conduct is complete.