Lady Gaga struggled to "keep it together" when Tony Bennett remembered her name for the first time "in a long time".

Music icon Bennett, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, gave his final public performances alongside Gaga at the Radio City Music Hall in New York in August, with the pair also collaborating on his final album, a collection of duets called Love for Sale.

Reflecting on the shows, Gaga recalled how she became emotional when Bennett, 95, said, "Woah, Lady Gaga! I like that!" during one of the concerts.

"That's the first time that Tony said my name in a long time," she shared as part of an interview for 60 Minutes. "I had to keep it together, because we had a sold-out show, and I had a job to do. But I'll tell you when I walked out on that stage, and he said, 'It's Lady Gaga,' my friend saw me. And it was very special."

Gaga went on to note that Bennett had no recollection of performing the last concerts. Yet, the Born This Way singer insisted it was a "beautiful" moment to witness.

"It's emotional," the 35-year-old continued. "It's hard to watch somebody change. I think what's been beautiful about this, and what's been challenging, is to see how it affects him in some ways but to see how it doesn't affect his talent. I think he really pushed through something to give the world the gift of knowing that things can change and you can still be magnificent."