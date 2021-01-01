Billie Eilish threatened to cancel Texas gig over controversial abortion laws

Billie Eilish considered dropping out of a Texas concert over the weekend due to the U.S. state's restrictive abortion laws.

As part of her gig at the Austin City Limits Festival on Saturday night, the Happy Than Ever hitmaker blasted lawmakers for enacting a law at the start of September in which abortion is prohibited once a foetal heartbeat can be detected.

"I'm sick and tired of old men," she told the crowd. "When they made that s**t a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f**king place for allowing that to happen here... But then I remembered that it's you guys that are the f**king victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the f**k up."

To conclude, Eilish flipped the bird and declared: "My body, my f**king choice."

A foetal heartbeat may be evident as early as six weeks into a woman's pregnancy. In Texas, the only exception for abortions past this timeframe is in response to medical emergencies.

Last month, the star also tackled the issue in an Instagram Stories post in which she urged her male fans to campaign for women's reproductive rights.

"I really wish men cared more... Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women's rights," the 19-year-old captioned an image which stated, "If you and your 'homies' or bros' aren't talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you're part of a problem."