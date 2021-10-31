Ed Sheeran, Craig David, and more set for 2021 KISS Haunted House Party

Ed Sheeran, Craig David, Anne-Marie, and more will play the 2021 KISS Haunted House Party in Partnership with Nando's.

The annual spookfest will once again return as a virtual event this year, with a monster line-up headed up by the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker.

Also joining Ed, the '7 Days' star and 'Kiss My (Uh Oh)' singer on the starry bill are Nathan Dawe, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Majestic and special guests, plus ArrDee, Becky Hill, and Joel Corry.

The eighth KISS Haunted House Party will see the music star's record performances from "different spooky locations across London."

Each performance will air from 8 pm every night of the week commencing October 25 via the KISS Kube app.

The finale will be presented by KISS Breakfast’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely on Halloween night (31.10.21), once again from 8 pm.

Jordan said: “Imagine getting invited to the biggest music event of the year but it’s on your phone and you don’t need to queue for a drink?! It’s happening! The artists are getting competitive over costumes already, and are busy planning their creative performances.”

Perri added: “We can’t wait to get together with the rest of the KISS fam for the finale too. Been way too long since we all got together so it’s going to be a special one. See you there…”

Keep an eye on the @KISSFMUK socials for all the latest news.