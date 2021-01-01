Kylie Minogue named National Album Day 2021 ambassador, announces Fever re-issues

Kylie Minogue has been named an ambassador for National Album Day 2021 and is marking the 20th-anniversary of her iconic album, 'Fever', with limited-edition re-issues.

The 56-year-old pop icon is celebrating the multi-platinum-selling LP - which included the mega-hit 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' - reaching the milestone by re-releasing the record on white vinyl, along with a unique print.

Fans can also get their hands on a frosted recycled clear cassette, a silver vinyl format, and a range of bespoke 'Fever' merchandise.

All items will be made available on October 15 in the UK and Australia, and the rest of the world from November 19 via Kylie.com.

The 'Love at First Sight' hitmaker has also been announced as one of five female National Album Day - presented in conjunction with BBC Sounds and Bowers & Wilkins - ambassadors alongside Laura Mvula and Ray BLK.

She said: "I’m so proud to be a part of National Album Day alongside such amazing, inspirational female artists!"

National Album Day - which sees artists celebrate the beloved format with one-off releases - takes place on October 16.

'Fever' was released on October 1, 2001, and was heavily inspired by Disco and Eurodance music.

The album topped the charts in Australia, Austria, Germany, Ireland, and the UK, and was named Best International Album at the 2002 BRIT Awards.

'Can't Get You Of My Head' became Kylie's biggest-selling single, selling more than six million copies worldwide.

And the single 'Come into My World' went on to win Best Dance Recording at the 2004 Grammys.

Head to www.nationalalbumday.co.uk for more information.