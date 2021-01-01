Billie Eilish to perform at The Nightmare Before Christmas concert

Billie Eilish has signed up to perform during Disney's live-to-film concert experience of The Nightmare Before Christmas.



The 19-year-old singer will play Sally alongside producer Danny Elfman, who will reprise his role as Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, from the 1993 animated musical fantasy holiday film.



In the live concert experience, Eilish will perform a rendition of Sally's Song, accompanied by a full orchestra. The concert will take place on 29 and 31 October at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.



"I'm absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew!" Elfman said in a statement to Billboard, which announced the news. "This will be a real treat (not a trick)!"



Sally was voiced by Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara in the original film.



The Bad Guy singer joins fellow Grammy winner Weird Al Yankovic, who will star as the character Lock. Ken Page will also take part in the live production, where he will voice the character Oogie Boogie, as he did in the 1993 film.



Eilish has expressed her admiration for the film's director, Tim Burton, in the past. Earlier this year, the filmmaker appeared in the singer's video for Vogue, in which famous fans asked her questions about her life and music.