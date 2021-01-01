Grimes admits to trolling paparazzi with staged photoshoot

Grimes has admitted she set out to deliberately troll paparazzi by posing in public with a copy of Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto.

The singer, real name Claire Boucher, was snapped in Los Angeles last week sitting on a curb side and flipping through a copy of the 1848 pamphlet.

However, Grimes took to Instagram over the weekend to post a copy of the images and The New York Post’s headline, “Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world’s richest man Elon Musk,” and revealed she had dreamed up the whole scenario.

“I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk (week) but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead (sic),” she wrote, referring to the New York Post. “Full disclosure I’m still living with e (Elon) and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book - but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi (universal basic income) that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented).

“Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome!”

Last month, Grimes and the Tesla founder confirmed they were taking a break.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he said in a statement.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room,” he continued, confirming the couple will continue to co-parent their 16-month-old, X Æ A-Xii.