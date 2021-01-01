Van Halen's David Lee Roth retiring from music

David Lee Roth has confirmed he will soon retire from music.

The rock musician, perhaps best known as the lead singer of Van Halen, announced in an interview with The Las Vegas Review-Journal that he is "throwing in the shoes".

"I'm retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. ... You've got the news. Share it with the world," he told the outlet, adding that he will round out his stage career with five gigs at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay at the end of the year. "I've given you all I've got to give. It's been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I'll miss you all. Stay frosty."

Roth was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen in 2007.

He was a frontman for the band for three stints - from 1974 to 1985, in 1996, and again from 2006 until the group's disbandment in 2020 following the death of Eddie Van Halen at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer.

"I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter," the 66-year-old continued in reference to his bandmate's passing.