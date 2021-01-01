Britney Spears 'healing' after father Jamie Spears suspended from conservatorship

Britney Spears is focusing on "healing" in the wake of her conservatorship case win.

Last week, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney's father Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate, a position he has held since 2008.

Accountant John Zabel has taken the 69-year-old's place, with Jodi Montgomery keeping her role in managing the popstar's personal affairs.

Following the update, Britney took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of a beautiful tree and in the accompanying caption, explained that she was taking some time away from the spotlight to absorb it all.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!!" she wrote. "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe!!!!! Only through self-love I can pray ... love... and support others in return!!!!"

On Thursday, Britney revealed that she and fiancé Sam Asghari had headed on vacation, and posted a series of snaps of the pair relaxing in a tropical location.

The next court hearing will take place on 12 November to discuss whether the conservatorship should be terminated altogether.