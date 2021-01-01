Emily Ratajkowski alleges Robin Thicke sexually assaulted her on set of Blurred Lines shoot

Emily Ratajkowski has alleged Robin Thicke sexually assaulted her while they were shooting the music video for Blurred Lines.



In an extract of her upcoming book, titled My Body, obtained by The Sunday Times, the model/actress reportedly accuses the singer of groping her breasts without consent on the set of the 2013 shoot.



Pharrell Williams and rapper T.I. were also involved in the video, along with models Elle Evans and Jessi M'Bengue, however, Ratajkowski claimed Thicke "returned to the set a little drunk to shoot just with me".



"Out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," she alleged. "He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. (Director Diane Martel's) voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'"



And even though Ratajkowski and the other models sported skimpy outfits for the controversial video, the alleged encounter made her feel "naked for the first time that day".



"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body," she claimed. "I didn't react - not really, not like I should have."



And according to the newspaper, Martel confirmed Ratajkowski's account of the incident.



"I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f**k are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!!'" she recalled.



Martel also stated that Thicke "sheepishly" apologised and was "contrite" later on.



"I don't think he would have done this had he been sober," the director continued.



Thicke has not yet commented on the allegations.



Previously, Thicke and Williams were blasted over the lyrics of Blurred Lines, with critics claiming they referred to non-consensual sex, while both the rated and unrated versions of the video had been described as sexist and misogynistic.



My Body, which has been described as a "profoundly personal exploration of feminism, sexuality, and power," is slated for release on 9 November.