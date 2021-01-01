Finneas opens up about 'creative bond' he shares with Billie Eilish

The brother of pop star Billie Eilish has insisted that there is "nothing stronger" than their creative bond.



Finneas O'Connell, 24, is a singer-songwriter and producer who has nurtured his sister's career from the start worked with other stars such as Selena Gomez, 29 and Justin Bieber, 27.



Finneas said: "I’m still passionate and opinionated and I make sure they know what I think,” he explains. “That, at the end of the day, is part of the reason I get hired – hopefully people trust me.”



Despite all of the successful collaborations he’s had so far, though, nothing beats working with Billie, 19, and has so far worked with her on her two massive selling albums.



He told NME: “I don’t know that anything could get [as] strong as our creative bond."



The man behind the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker also revealed that the talent is something of a family affair which started as a parental influence.



He added: "Our mum is a really talented songwriter so she taught us the basics of song writing and it was just this lightbulb moment for me where I was like, ‘Oh man, I love doing this so much’."



It comes after the pair worked together on the theme song for the latest James Bond film 'No Time to Die.'



The creative geniuses went on to with the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.