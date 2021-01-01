Billie Eilish 'jealous' of people who aren't on social media

Billie Eilish is rather "jealous" of people who don't have to use social media.

The Bad Guy hitmaker boasts over 91 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most popular celebrities on the photo-sharing site.

But while social media offers her the opportunity to connect with fans, she often wishes she could ditch the apps entirely.

"I'm jealous of people who don't have it. I really wish that there was a way to avoid it. Literally delete my account but still have contact with the fans. I want to be able to have both, but you can't," she shared in the October 2021 issue of ELLE magazine, adding that she can't wait to get back into touring so she can catch up with concertgoers.

Elsewhere in the chat, Billie opened up about her decision to direct all the videos for her latest album, Happier Than Ever. Though the filming was quite the challenge, the star is pleased she took control of the creative process.

"I am a very visual person, and music videos have always been my favourite form of artistry, ever since I was a kid," the 19-year-old insisted. "Since the beginning, almost all of my videos were my own ideas. I just didn't know that I could direct them. It's hard to translate an idea that you have in your own head - to make somebody else understand it - and then make it come to life. Sometimes you've just got to do it yourself, even if it's hard."