Britney Spears celebrates nude 'in paradise' after conservatorship win

Britney Spears is celebrating a win in her conservatorship case from "paradise".

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney's father Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate, a position he has held since 2008. Accountant John Zabel has taken the 69-year-old's place, with Jodi Montgomery keeping her role in managing the pop star's personal affairs.

According to People, the singer did not attend the court hearing, instead opting to start her vacation early, and on Thursday, Britney gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her holiday.

In a video set to Prince and the New Power Generation's song Cream, the 39-year-old singer showed a beachside infinity pool, then cut to her and her fiance, Sam Asghari, on a boat. The pop star can then be seen playing in the water and posing for the camera wearing only red bikini bottoms, with her hands covering her breasts.

"A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating !!!!!!" the Toxic hitmaker wrote in the caption.

Later, the singer shared a carousel of photos from the trip, showing her posing naked in front of an outdoor bathtub. She edited the photo to cover up her private parts, and in another, covered her breasts with her hands.

"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody," she wrote in the caption with a winky face emoji.

In a video taken from a boat as they head towards an island, Sam can be heard saying, "Baby, we bought you an island. We're pulling up to it right now," and Britney cheekily quoted her song Oops!... I Did It Again by replying, "Aww, you shouldn't have!"

The next court hearing will take place on 12 November to discuss whether the conservatorship should be terminated altogether.