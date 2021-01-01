Pete Doherty is a married man

Pete Doherty tied the knot with his fiancee Katia de Vidas on Thursday.



The British rocker exchanged vows with de Vidas, who plays piano and keyboard in his band, the Puta Madres, in a small private ceremony at Domaine Saint Clair hotel in the French city of Etretat, where the couple has lived for three years.



Photographs obtained by The Sun show Doherty, 42, and de Vidas leaving the venue and being covered in petals by guests. The musician wore a black suit and tie while de Vidas wore a short strapless tulle dress and silver heels.



Images shared on social media by guests showed the couple holding hands, sitting in armchairs outdoors and a close-up of de Vidas' star-patterned veil. Video footage showed that they also provided the night's entertainment, with Doherty on guitar and his new wife on the keyboard, performing for their family and friends, including his mother Jacqueline and sister Amy.



The ceremony took place two days after Doherty's representative confirmed that the Babyshambles star had been engaged to de Vidas "for a while".



The musician has swapped his rock 'n' roll lifestyle for a quieter life in Normandy in recent years. He told BBC Scotland in September that he had been clean for more than two years.



"I'm in recovery I suppose I'm two and a half years clean of heroin which is a big deal for me and yeah, I'm ticking along writing music, still writing music," he said.