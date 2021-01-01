NEWS Ed Sheeran’s 'Shivers' claims third week at singles top spot Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran’s Shivers holds on at Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart, while Coldplay & BTS score a big new entry with their new collaboration My Universe.



With 64,000 chart sales, Shivers notches up a third week at the summit, finishing comfortably ahead of its closest competition, Elton John & Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) which lands a second week at Number 2.



Taking the highest new entry at Number 3 is Coldplay & BTS with My Universe. It’s the week’s biggest seller across both digital downloads and CD, notching up 27,000 pure sales over the last seven days. 21,400 of these are on digital download, marking the biggest single week of downloads for a song this year.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Nigerian singer & songwriter CKay climbs five places to Number 4 with his viral hit Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah), his first UK Top 5 hit.



Further down, Becky Hill & Topic climb three places to Number 17 with My Heart Goes (La Di Da) and Melbourne house duo Shouse enter the Top 40 for the first time with Love Tonight, rocketing 31 places to Number 23. Originally released in 2017, the track has been picking up steam in 2021, with remixes from David Guetta and Robin Schulz further boosting it.



The Anxiety, aka Willow Smith & Tyler Cole, climb five to Number 24 with Meet Me At Our Spot, while If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know) by David Guetta, Mistajam and John Newman lifts four to Number 27.



Finally, Dermot Kennedy’s Better Days reaches a new peak at Number 31, up four places on last week.