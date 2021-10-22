JLS release new single Day One

JLS have released their new single 'Day One'.



The 'Beat Again' hitmakers - comprising Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams and JB Gill - have followed up their Ed Sheeran-penned lead single, 'Eternal Love', with the new track dedicated to their loyal fanbase.



The band said: "This is a song for ALL our day ones!! For everyone whos been there from the very beginning, whos supported us since the X Factor and even before. It was about time we wrote a song specifically dedicated to our supporters and we hope the fans are gonna love it!"



The two tracks feature on 'JLS 2.0', the 'Everybody in Love' hitmakers' first album since 2012's 'Evolution', which is set to follow on December 3.



JLS are also set to embark on a 28-date 'Beat Again Tour', which kicks off on October 20 in Glasgow, and they are determined to party hard on the road.



JB said recently: "Have you seen Marvin’s tour measures that he pours? He’ll pour us all doubles and there will be barely any Coke with them."



Aston also revealed that one member of the band is set to bring much more with him on tour than the other boys.



He said: "It depends this time if someone is going to bring 600 guitars on the road. Put it this way, there is an extra bunk for Oritse to put his stuff on.



"He has the most luggage you’ve seen one person have in your life. He’s a one-man band. He takes instruments on tour he can’t even play."



JLS announced their long-awaited reunion shows last year but were forced to delay the concerts because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Despite this, Marvin previously admitted that he'd already waited for years to bring them all back together.



He explained: "It's lovely to be back here with my brothers. It's something I've been waiting for for a long time.



"Four years ago I tried to make this happen. I was on the phone to the guys like, 'Come on guys, let's just get back together, we should have never broke up. You're telling me that our heart won't beat again?'



"I remember taking Oritse for a dodgy little sushi around the corner from here and I was like, 'Rish, come on bruv, let's make this happen.'"



'Day One' and 'Eternal Love' are available to stream now.



Tickets for JLS' tour are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com/ www.ticketmaster.co.uk







JLS' 'Beat Again Tour' dates:



Wed 20 Oct 2021 - Glasgow The SSE Hydro



Thu 21 Oct 2021 - Glasgow The SSE Hydro



Fri 22 Oct 2021 - Newcastle Utilita Arena



Sat 23 Oct 2021 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena



Mon 25 Oct 2021 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena



Tue 26 Oct 2021 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena



Thu 28 Oct 2021 -Sheffield FlyDSA Arena



Fri 29 Oct 2021 - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena



Sat 30 Oct 2021 - Leeds First Direct Arena



Sun 31 Oct 2021 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena



Tue 02 Nov 2021 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena



Wed 03 Nov 2021 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena



Thu 04 Nov 2021 - London The O2



Fri 05 Nov 2021 - London The O2



Sat 06 Nov 2021 - Newcastle Utilita Arena



Mon 08 Nov 2021 - Brighton Centre



Tue 09 Nov 2021 - Bournemouth International Centre



Wed 10 Nov 2021 - Hull Bonus Arena



Sun 14 Nov 2021 – Belfast SSE Arena



Mon 15 Nov 2021 – Dublin 3Arena



Wed 17 Nov 2021 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena



Thu 18 Nov 2021 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena



Fri 19 Nov 2021 - London The O2



Sat 20 Nov 2021 - London The O2



Tue 23 Nov 2021 - Manchester AO Arena



Wed 24 Nov 2021 - Manchester AO Arena



Fri 26 Nov 2021 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena



Sat 27 Nov 2021 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena (Free NHS matinee charity show)



Sat 27 Nov 2021 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena