Liam Gallagher dedicates 'naughty little tune' to Noel on new album

Liam Gallagher has dedicated a "naughty little tune" to his estranged brother Noel on his new album.



The 49-year-old rocker has just announced his third solo album, 'C'mon You Know', will be released next May, and the 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker has revealed one track called 'I Wish I Had More Power' is about his rival sibling and former Oasis bandmate.



Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, Liam spilled: “Right there's a new one called ... this next single is going to be called ‘Better Days’ and it's full of sunshine.



“And then there's another one ‘I Wish I Had More Power’ and it's dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it's lovely.”



The warring brothers have barely spoken since Oasis split in 2009 after a bust-up between the pair backstage at their final gig in Paris.



Liam previously revealed his track 'Paper Crown' from his debut solo LP 'As You Were' is about the 54-year-old guitarist.



The 'River' star appears to diss Noel on the chorus of the ballad with lines such as, "now you're feeling the fear", which could be interpreted as Liam saying his brother fears him doing better than him with his solo music.



He said before performing the track live: "Thank you very much. I'd like to dedicate this one to my brother."



The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker has previously used his music to attack his family rival.



On 'BE', the second album by 'Beady Eye' - the band he formed with the other final members of Oasis in the wake of the breakup - Liam penned 'Don't Brother Me' which contained lyrics mocking Noel's solo career and his friendships.



And it was previously speculated that his solo tracks 'Greedy Soul' and 'You Better Run' contain swipes at Noel.



Meanwhile, the rock 'n' roll star spoke about his recent helicopter accident, which saw Liam take a tumble out of the rotorcraft and batter his nose following his headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival last month, and he joked that it was an "act of God".



He quipped: “You know when I fell out the helicopter the other day, I said it was an act of God. There are so many things that are coming back to me.



“It was an act of God! My nose has come back bigger and better!”



And the Mad For It star - who is set to make his grand return to Knebworth Park almost three decades after Oasis played two record-breaking gigs at the Hertfordshire venue in 1996 on June 4, 2022 - insisted he "wouldn't have minded" death by helicopter being on his death certificate if it had been fatal.



He laughed: “I know. What a way to go, if it would have been.



“Tell you what, I wouldn’t have minded going that way. It’s better than slipping on a chopstick innit?



“Banging your head on the TV, remote control and all that, that’s a c*** way to go innit? Falling out of a helicopter is alright. I’d have bought that. If that was written in the stars, I’d have had that.”