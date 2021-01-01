Taylor Swift brings Red re-release forward by a week

Taylor Swift is releasing Red (Taylor's Version) earlier than expected.

The album, part of her effort to re-release most of her discography, will now be released on 12 November - a week earlier than expected.

"Got some news that I think you're gonna like," the Grammy winner wrote on social media on Thursday. "My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak."

In August, the songwriter, whose lucky number is 13, revealed that Red (Taylor's Version) would feature 30 songs, including nine "from the vault" - previously unheard - tracks, such as the 10-minute version of All Too Well.

Notable "from the vault" collaborations include Phoebe Bridgers, who will join Swift on Nothing New; Ed Sheeran, who is already featured on the 2012 hit Everything Has Changed, sings on a new song called Run; and Chris Stapleton features on the track I Bet You Think About Me.

"I can't express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life. I can't wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together," Swift wrote at the time. "We'll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor's Version) includes so many songs you haven't heard yet. Til then, I'll be counting down and picturing it all in my head, in burning red."

Red (Taylor's Version) is the second of her ambitious re-release schedule after music manager Scooter Braun purchased her former record label Big Machine. Braun obtained control of the masters for her first six albums, which he sold for $300 million (£223 million) to Shamrock Holdings last November.