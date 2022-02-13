Eminem and Dr. Dre to perform at star-studded Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem and Dr. Dre are among the five performers who will take to the stage during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Representatives for the National Football League (NFL) announced on Thursday that the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show would not feature one or two acts, but five, with the star-studded line-up also including Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The performers will take to the stage at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on 13 February during a break in the NFL's annual championship game.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement. "I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

The show will mark a reunion between the former N.W.A star and Snoop Dogg and Eminem, whose careers he helped launch. It is also the third time the Halftime Show has been a collaboration between Pepsi, NFL and Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by rapper JAY-Z, following Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's team-up in 2020 and The Weeknd's earlier this year.

"On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime," JAY-Z said in a statement. "They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making."