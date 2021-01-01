NEWS Coldplay announce intimate album launch gig Newsdesk Share with :





Coldplay have announced that they will celebrate the release of their forthcoming Music Of The Spheres album with a special, one-off show for fans at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on Tuesday, October 12th.



Fans who pre-order Music Of The Spheres (out October 15th) from the Official Coldplay UK Store at ukstore.coldplay.com before 11.59pm on Monday, October 4th - including those who have already done so - will receive a unique code giving exclusive access for the chance to purchase Shepherd's Bush Empire tickets.



Tickets will cost £20 + booking fee, with all ticket proceeds going to ClientEarth, the environmental charity who use the power of the law to protect the planet.



Fans who pre-order Music Of The Spheres from the Official Coldplay UK Store will also receive an access code to buy pre-sale tickets for the band's next UK tour.