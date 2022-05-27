Liam Gallagher to release new album, C'mon You Know, and play Knebworth in 2022

Liam Gallagher will release his new album, 'C'mon You Know', next May, and is set to return to Knebworth Park a month later to mark 25 years since Oasis' record-breaking gigs at the Hertfordshire venue.



The Britpop group's former frontman has announced his follow-up to his chart-topping 2019 solo LP 'Why Me? Why Not.' will drop on May 27, 2022, and will be followed by the biggest show of his solo career to date on June 4, 2022.



Liam said: "I'm absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I'll be playing Knebworth Park. It's gonna be biblical. C'mon You Know. LG x."



The 'Wall of Glass' rocker will be supported by Kasabian, Goat Girl, Fat White Family, and "very special guest" Michael Kiwanuka.



The chart-topping band played to a record 250,000 fans at Knebworth across two days in August 1996.



And the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers have just released the documentary, 'Oasis Knebworth 1996', in honour of the milestone.



Fans had speculated that Oasis could reunite at Knebworth, while the director of 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' believes the band will get back together eventually.



The 'Slide Away' group split in 2009 after a bust-up in Paris between Liam, 49, and his estranged sibling Noel Gallagher, 54, but Jake Scott - who worked with the band on the film - believes they will reunite in the future.



He said recently: "Yeah. I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely. Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again."



Speaking about the band's iconic Knebworth gigs, the filmmaker added: "My sense of Knebworth was to be there was very special. It wasn’t just one of those gigs, it was one of those special moments.



"You’ve been to gigs but there are only a couple of gigs in one’s life you’ve really had that moment where you’ve gone, ‘Oh wow, I’m seeing something important here’. I get a very strong sense that Knebworth did that for a lot of people. There’s a sense of unity and dare I say it, love."



Tickets go on sale 10am Friday 8th October at LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth. VIP and Camping packages available.



Fans who pre-order ‘C’mon You Know'’ by 3pm on Wednesday, October 6th will receive access to a pre-sale for Knebworth Park tickets that opens at 10am on Thursday, October 7th.