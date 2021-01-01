NEWS Liam Gallagher: 'You know when I fell out the helicopter the other day, I said it was an act of God' Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher joined The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning to announce his Knebworth gig.



TRANSCRIPT

LG: Liam Gallagher

CM: Chris Moyles



Liam says he’s dedicated a tune on his new album to Noel: “it’s a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely”

CM: Alright, so the new album is coming out, you can pre-order the new album. What's your favourite track on the new album Liam?



LG: Right there's a new one called, this next single is gonna be called ‘Better Days’ and it's full of sunshine. And then there's another one ‘I Wish I Had More Power’ and it's dedicated to Noel. Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it's lovely.



Liam says falling out of the helicopter was “an act of God” and his “nose has come back bigger and better”



CM: I feel like this memory has just popped into your head after like 30 years or something…



LG: It has! It has just popped into me head. You know when I fell out the helicopter the other day, I said it was an act of God. There are so many things that are coming back to me.



CM: Really?



LG: It was an act of God! My nose has come back bigger and better!



CM: Well look at you. I feel like I've been part of some kind of intervention, well at least stood on the sidelines watching…



LG: Mate, it was an act of God.



CM: I mean the amount that you have done rock ‘n’ roll-wise and party-wise and then you injure yourself by falling out of a helicopter, it's not right though is it?



LG: I know. What a way to go, if it would have been. Tell you what, I wouldn’t have minded going that way. It’s better than slipping on a chopstick innit? Banging your head on the TV, remote control and all that, that’s a crap way to go innit? Falling out of a helicopter’s alright. I’d have bought that. If that was written in the stars, I’d have had that.





Liam reveals he’s on holiday in Barbados after his helicopter incident

CM: Are you away? Are you having a well-earned break?



LG: I am, I took a little break. We went off after my little helicopter incident. I thought to myself ‘ you know what? I need to go away, just in the sun and sort me nose out and that so I'm in Barbados, just you know, just taking it easy.



CM: Is that just you and Debbie or is it like the kids and loads of you?



LG: It’s me and Debbie and me older brother Paul and that, I'd planned to give him holiday because he wasn't well last year so I took him away, I took Debbie’s sister away and her Dad and that so it’s all good.





Liam on his Knebworth gig: “I feel I can deliver it on me own”

LG: This is history part 2 mate.



CM: Are you excited?



LG: I am excited. I mean I've done it before and it was mega. And the beautiful thing about it is – obviously I can’t remember much of it - but I get the chance to do it again. And obviously I'm older and a little bit more wiser and I'm going to milk it, you know what I mean? I'm going to really take it in. I’m buzzing man. It’s like I said, it's now or never, know what I mean? If I don't do it now, I'll never do it. […] We're not messing about Chris. This is it, the time is nigh. It's like we've had a terrible couple of years, everyone and all that. I’ve got a new album going to be coming out and I'm just gonna try and pull it off, you know what I mean? […] I feel I can deliver it on me own, obviously with the band and that. I just think it’s gonna go off mate.