Ed Sheeran, Rag’n’Bone Man, The Script, Anne-Marie, KSI, Mabel & Years and Years line-up for Hits Live

Hits Radio has today announced that they’ll be bringing some of the biggest stars in UK music together for two huge events across one weekend in November.



Hosted by Breakfast presenter Fleur East, and Sarah Jane Crawford, Hits Live will take place in Liverpool on 19th November with an incredible line-up including Ed Sheeran, The Script, Years & Years and Becky Hill, followed by another epic event in Birmingham the following night on 20th November, presented by Fleur East, with acts including Rag’n’Bone Man, Dermot Kennedy, Anne-Marie, KSI, Mabel and more.



The atmosphere is sure to be electric as the station brings listeners and fans together with their favourite artists after a tough year and a half of lockdowns and restrictions.



Speaking ahead of the event, Hits Radio Breakfast’s Fleur East said “Hits Live is one huge weekend of amazing acts and incredible music. I’m so excited to be in an arena watching live music after being deprived of it for so long. I can’t wait to party with all of you. See you there!”



The Line-up for Hits Live Liverpool on Friday 19th November is as follows: Ed Sheeran, The Script, Years & Years, Tom Grennan, Becky Hill, Joel Corry, Ella Henderson, Mimi Webb



Taking the stage at Hits Live Birmingham on Saturday 20th November is: Rag’n’Bone Man, Dermot Kennedy, Tom Grennan, Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, KSI, Mabel, James Arthur



Tickets for all events are on sale now, from £29 plus booking fees, www.hitsradio.co.uk