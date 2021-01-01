Fergie mourning the death of father

Fergie is mourning the loss of her father.



On Thursday, the Black Eyed Peas singer, born Stacy Ferguson, shared a touching farewell to her father, John Patrick 'Pat' Ferguson, who passed away this week at the age of 74.



"This hit harder and deeper than anything I've ever felt," she wrote on Instagram. "You were the best dad a girl could ever ask for. Your spirit was a pillar of positivity. I miss your smiling face, and you waking up saying 'I feel great! I'm excited for the day!' I still hear you every morning."



Accompanying photos from throughout his life, the singer celebrated the way her father lifted her up throughout her career.



"You were a coach who fired me up to be ambitious and competitive, while still reminding me Zen-like, that success is in the journey," she continued. "You were a teacher who taught me the freedom of life away from the hustle and bustle of a rigid schedule. You were the epitome of living in the present."



The Grammy winner and her father started a joint wine venture in 2006, Ferguson Crest. She recalled his taste in food and wine, which she said made him "one with the earth", adding, "Your Syrah grapes brought so much joy to everyone who has sipped your delicious wine. Your inner strength was as deep as the ocean you loved to fish on."



Fergie concluded her post with how she will remember her father, and lyrics from Led Zepplin's Stairway to Heaven.



"You were my Dad. I feel of you every time I watch an NFL game, have a beer at Mavericks, and hear a Rolling Stones song. I see you waving at me every time the wind hits the trees. I love You Dad. And if you listen very hard / The tune will come to you at last / When all are one and one is all / To be a rock and not to roll," she wrote.