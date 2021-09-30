Taylor Swift's Red re-record coming out a week earlier

Taylor Swift's 'Red (Taylor's Version)' is being released a week earlier than planned.

The 31-year-old megastar's re-record of the acclaimed 2012 album will now be released on November 12, instead of November 19, and it's been speculated that it could have something to do with Adele's comeback album being rumoured to be dropping that month after the 'Hello' hitmaker started trending online following the announcement.

Taylor tweeted on Thursday (30.09.21): “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album. (sic)"

Earlier this week, Hot 89.9 FM radio host Jeff Mauler claimed in a since-deleted tweet: "New Adele. This Week.”

While last month, Adele allegedly shot a music video at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winner has not commented on the speculation surrounding her hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2015's '25'.

As for Taylor's new version of 'Red', Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton feature on the 30-track LP.

'Red (Taylor's Version)' is set to follow April's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', the new recording of her 2008 album.

Taylor decided to re-record her early albums after Scooter Braun purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million, and with it acquired the rights to her back catalogue.

Scooter's Ithaca Holdings then sold the catalogue to Shamrock Holdings.

After the purchase, Taylor claimed she was never offered the chance to buy her own master recordings.

On her plans to re-record her records, she said: "It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine.

"When I created [these songs], I didn’t know what they would grow up to be. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music."

'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' did not disappoint, with six new tracks and duets with Keith Urban and Maren Morris.