Shakira and son 'attacked' by wild boars in public park

Shakira has claimed she and her oldest son were recently "attacked" by a pair of wild boars while they were walking through a public park.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she recounted the incident, which occurred in an unnamed Barcelona park.

Alongside a photo of a damaged and muddy backpack, Shakira fired: "Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag...They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."

Thankfully, it appears the wild boars retreated and Shakira and her eight-year-old son Milan, whom she shares with Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique, were able to escape the park quickly.

"Milan tell the truth," the singer asked her little boy, adding: "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

Wild boars have become more common in cities across Europe in recent years, with the animals entering parks to hunt for food.

The pigs should be avoided by humans, as they are strong animals that can run fast and often have very sharp tusks.

Shakira hasn't issued any further comment on the encounter.