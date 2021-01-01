Dolly Parton praises Lil Nas X's cover of Jolene

Dolly Parton has praised Lil Nas X's cover of her classic song Jolene.

Earlier this month, the Old Town Road hitmaker performed a version of the tune, first released in 1973, as part of BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge series.

The cover was recently brought to Dolly's attention, and on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and the star, and gushed over Nas in the accompanying caption.

"I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song 'Jolene'. I had to find it and listen to it immediately...and it's really, really good," the 75-year-old commented. "Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx."

In response to the glowing review, Nas reposted Dolly's message and added: "HOLY S**T."

And in the comments section, a number of followers asked the music stars to consider collaborating on a duet.

"Waiting outside the studio for a collab," one follower wrote, while another posted, "It was so good!!! If y'all did a duet of Jolene, it would be phenomenal!"